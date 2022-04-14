ErgOne (ERGONE) Tokenomics
ErgOne (ERGONE) Information
ErgOne: A Decentralised Marketing powered by Community All the Ergonauts around the world have often told us that what Ergo really needs is Marketing. And this is with this concern in mind that we have decided to create ErgOne.
Our primary focus is to highlight ERGO in a fully organic way.
It is thus naturally that ErgOne starts as an Ergo Fan Community Token but it also aims to become much more… permitting the community to support any project collectively.
Indeed, the Ergo marketing problematic affects many other projects build with a lot of skills and energy but a lack of money.
Our tool will involve the community into the promotion of this kind of projects.
ErgOne will allow each of you to participate in the (GMS) Great Mass Sharing.
🔹 Let's stop being influenced by global decision leaders 🔹 Become promoter of your own wave of influence 🔹 Lead and build a viral trend around your favorite content 🔹 Support your content creator by being rewarded
It's time to bring the highlight on the projects that really deserve it
ErgOne's mission is to decentralize marketing using its community token and some powerful apps
We hope that the vision we all develop together will contribute to a better Future.
ErgOne (ERGONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ErgOne (ERGONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ErgOne (ERGONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ErgOne (ERGONE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ERGONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ERGONE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ERGONE's tokenomics, explore ERGONE token's live price!
ERGONE Price Prediction
Want to know where ERGONE might be heading? Our ERGONE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.