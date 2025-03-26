Eric (ERIC) Tokenomics
Community Claim 🔥 Community Takeover Alert! 🔥 After the dev sold out and left, the community took over! 🚀… $ERIC - A Community-Led Rebirth 🚀 After the original dev sold out and left the project, the $ERIC community took the reins and led a powerful transformation. Under the leadership of @MCOWOLF101 on X and with a dedicated team of Cronos builders, we’re stronger than ever. In just a short time, we’ve: ✅ Launched a new website with a fresh vision 🌐 ✅ Secured new liquidity pairs 💧 ✅ Locked 5% of the supply in a vault until September 🔒 ✅ Got whitelisted on Wolfswap, Puush, ObsidianSwap, and Nodilas 🔥 ✅ Gained incredible momentum and support from the community 💪 These are just some of our highlights — check our socials for more! Built by the people, for the people — we’re taking $ERIC to new heights! 🛠️💎 Updates will be posted regularly on X and Discord, so stay tuned! 📲
Eric (ERIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eric (ERIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Eric (ERIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eric (ERIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ERIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ERIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
