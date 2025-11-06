ExchangeDEX+
The live ERIS Arbitrage LUNA price today is 0.198169 USD. Track real-time ARBLUNA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ARBLUNA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ARBLUNA

ARBLUNA Price Info

What is ARBLUNA

ARBLUNA Whitepaper

ARBLUNA Official Website

ARBLUNA Tokenomics

ARBLUNA Price Forecast

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA Price (ARBLUNA)

1 ARBLUNA to USD Live Price:

$0.198169
$0.198169$0.198169
+0.40%1D

USD
ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:42:19 (UTC+8)

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.19411
$ 0.19411$ 0.19411
24H Low
$ 0.199396
$ 0.199396$ 0.199396
24H High

$ 0.19411
$ 0.19411$ 0.19411

$ 0.199396
$ 0.199396$ 0.199396

$ 0.336882
$ 0.336882$ 0.336882

$ 0.095256
$ 0.095256$ 0.095256

+1.59%

+0.48%

-12.92%

-12.92%

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) real-time price is $0.198169. Over the past 24 hours, ARBLUNA traded between a low of $ 0.19411 and a high of $ 0.199396, showing active market volatility. ARBLUNA's all-time high price is $ 0.336882, while its all-time low price is $ 0.095256.

In terms of short-term performance, ARBLUNA has changed by +1.59% over the past hour, +0.48% over 24 hours, and -12.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Market Information

$ 130.61K
$ 130.61K$ 130.61K

--
----

$ 130.61K
$ 130.61K$ 130.61K

659.10K
659.10K 659.10K

659,096.226485
659,096.226485 659,096.226485

The current Market Cap of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA is $ 130.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARBLUNA is 659.10K, with a total supply of 659096.226485. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.61K.

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA to USD was $ +0.00093884.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA to USD was $ -0.0792001630.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00093884+0.48%
30 Days$ -0.0792001630-39.96%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA)

arbLUNA is Eris Protocol’s arbitrage-powered LST on Terra (phoenix-1). Users obtain arbLUNA through the Arb Vault, which captures structural spreads between LUNA and LST markets (e.g., unbonding lag, routing frictions) and auto-compounds yield into the token’s value. Beyond simple staking, arbLUNA is a first-class citizen in Eris’s Terra Liquidity Alliance (TLA)—a ve(3,3)–style liquidity coordination layer where LSTs can be locked for voting power, used to direct weekly incentives to LP pools, and accrue additional rewards through rebases. The design aligns staking yield, governance, and market depth so Terra traders face tighter spreads and deeper liquidity while holders benefit from programmatic, on-chain value accrual.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Resource

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ERIS Arbitrage LUNA.

Check the ERIS Arbitrage LUNA price prediction now!

ARBLUNA to Local Currencies

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ARBLUNA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA)

How much is ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) worth today?
The live ARBLUNA price in USD is 0.198169 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ARBLUNA to USD price?
The current price of ARBLUNA to USD is $ 0.198169. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA?
The market cap for ARBLUNA is $ 130.61K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ARBLUNA?
The circulating supply of ARBLUNA is 659.10K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ARBLUNA?
ARBLUNA achieved an ATH price of 0.336882 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ARBLUNA?
ARBLUNA saw an ATL price of 0.095256 USD.
What is the trading volume of ARBLUNA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ARBLUNA is -- USD.
Will ARBLUNA go higher this year?
ARBLUNA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ARBLUNA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

