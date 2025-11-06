ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.19411 24H High $ 0.199396 All Time High $ 0.336882 Lowest Price $ 0.095256 Price Change (1H) +1.59% Price Change (1D) +0.48% Price Change (7D) -12.92%

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) real-time price is $0.198169. Over the past 24 hours, ARBLUNA traded between a low of $ 0.19411 and a high of $ 0.199396, showing active market volatility. ARBLUNA's all-time high price is $ 0.336882, while its all-time low price is $ 0.095256.

In terms of short-term performance, ARBLUNA has changed by +1.59% over the past hour, +0.48% over 24 hours, and -12.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ERIS Arbitrage LUNA (ARBLUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.61K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.61K Circulation Supply 659.10K Total Supply 659,096.226485

The current Market Cap of ERIS Arbitrage LUNA is $ 130.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ARBLUNA is 659.10K, with a total supply of 659096.226485. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.61K.