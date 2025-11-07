arbLUNA is Eris Protocol’s arbitrage-powered LST on Terra (phoenix-1). Users obtain arbLUNA through the Arb Vault, which captures structural spreads between LUNA and LST markets (e.g., unbonding lag, routing frictions) and auto-compounds yield into the token’s value. Beyond simple staking, arbLUNA is a first-class citizen in Eris’s Terra Liquidity Alliance (TLA)—a ve(3,3)–style liquidity coordination layer where LSTs can be locked for voting power, used to direct weekly incentives to LP pools, and accrue additional rewards through rebases. The design aligns staking yield, governance, and market depth so Terra traders face tighter spreads and deeper liquidity while holders benefit from programmatic, on-chain value accrual.

arbLUNA is Eris Protocol’s arbitrage-powered LST on Terra (phoenix-1). Users obtain arbLUNA through the Arb Vault, which captures structural spreads between LUNA and LST markets (e.g., unbonding lag, routing frictions) and auto-compounds yield into the token’s value. Beyond simple staking, arbLUNA is a first-class citizen in Eris’s Terra Liquidity Alliance (TLA)—a ve(3,3)–style liquidity coordination layer where LSTs can be locked for voting power, used to direct weekly incentives to LP pools, and accrue additional rewards through rebases. The design aligns staking yield, governance, and market depth so Terra traders face tighter spreads and deeper liquidity while holders benefit from programmatic, on-chain value accrual.