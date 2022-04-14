Eris Staked Kuji (AMPKUJI) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
ERIS is a Liquid Staking and Slow-burn Arbitrage Protocol based in the Cosmos Ecosystem.
What makes your project unique?
Eris contains no platform token and by holding amp staking derivatives, you receive part of the performance fees collected by Eris Protocol on the corresponding blockchain.
History of your project.
Eris Protocol was originally created in 2022 on the Terra blockchain with ampLUNA as its first LSD coin. It now boasts multiple LSDs across various chains within Cosmos.
What’s next for your project?
We intend to continue launching LSD coins while also expanding the utility and composability of the current selection.
What can your token be used for?
ampKUJI is a liquid staked version of KUJI and allows users to receive staking yield while also keeping their KUJI token liquid and available for utility.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eris Staked Kuji (AMPKUJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Eris Staked Kuji (AMPKUJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eris Staked Kuji (AMPKUJI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMPKUJI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMPKUJI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
