What is ERNIE ($ERNIE)

The first coin launched on Moonshot x AirLock, that top 50 holders will get rewards daily from lp fees. The original team sold, and community paid for everything to support this unique project that people need to compete who is going to stay in top 50 and who isn't. Rewards will be sent directly to your wallet from LP wallet(no need to confirm or authorize anything) Backed up from many Twitter Influencers.

ERNIE ($ERNIE) Resource Official Website

ERNIE ($ERNIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ERNIE ($ERNIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $ERNIE token's extensive tokenomics now!