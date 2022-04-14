Erol Musk (EROL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Erol Musk (EROL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EROL is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Erol Musk, a fictional character on a mission to build a new life on Mars. Built on the Avalanche blockchain, it aims to bring fun and engagement to the crypto space. The project focuses on creating a vibrant community through humor, creativity, and Mars-themed initiatives, offering a unique and entertaining experience for token holders and enthusiasts alike.

Erol Musk (EROL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Erol Musk (EROL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 152.76K $ 152.76K $ 152.76K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 152.76K $ 152.76K $ 152.76K All-Time High: $ 0.00064087 $ 0.00064087 $ 0.00064087 All-Time Low: $ 0.0001503 $ 0.0001503 $ 0.0001503 Current Price: $ 0.00015278 $ 0.00015278 $ 0.00015278 Learn more about Erol Musk (EROL) price

Erol Musk (EROL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Erol Musk (EROL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EROL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EROL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EROL's tokenomics, explore EROL token's live price!

