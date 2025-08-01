What is Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY)

Forty-three rhesus monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis in Yemassee, SC, after an employee error. The young monkeys are being located using thermal cameras and baited traps. Alpha Genesis, known for primate research, has faced previous escapes. The community is urged to report sightings to 911. The situation has sparked varied responses, from concern over potential chaos to sympathy for the monkeys' escape. Residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for these escaped primates, known for their clever antics. Secure your homes, report any sightings to 911, and avoid direct contact. 🐒🍌

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) Resource Official Website

Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONKEY token's extensive tokenomics now!