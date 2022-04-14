Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) Information Forty-three rhesus monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis in Yemassee, SC, after an employee error. The young monkeys are being located using thermal cameras and baited traps. Alpha Genesis, known for primate research, has faced previous escapes. The community is urged to report sightings to 911. The situation has sparked varied responses, from concern over potential chaos to sympathy for the monkeys' escape. Residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for these escaped primates, known for their clever antics. Secure your homes, report any sightings to 911, and avoid direct contact. 🐒🍌 Official Website: https://escapedmonkeys.com Buy MONKEY Now!

Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.37K $ 26.37K $ 26.37K Total Supply: $ 932.94M $ 932.94M $ 932.94M Circulating Supply: $ 932.94M $ 932.94M $ 932.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.37K $ 26.37K $ 26.37K All-Time High: $ 0.00736887 $ 0.00736887 $ 0.00736887 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) price

Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Escaped Lab Monkeys (MONKEY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MONKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MONKEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MONKEY's tokenomics, explore MONKEY token's live price!

