What is Esportplayer (ESPORT)

Esportplayer is an esport crypto platform where users can watch esport, see tournament information, read news and watch highlights. At the core of the platform is the ESPORT token, and the ESPORT token can be earned through different activities: watch-to-earn, daily quests, reaching milestones or participating in live challenges. We are building the next generation esport crypto platform, as the way we watch esport hasn't changed much the last decade.

Esportplayer (ESPORT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Esportplayer (ESPORT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Esportplayer (ESPORT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ESPORT token's extensive tokenomics now!