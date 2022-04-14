Esportplayer (ESPORT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Esportplayer (ESPORT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Esportplayer (ESPORT) Information Esportplayer is an esport crypto platform where users can watch esport, see tournament information, read news and watch highlights. At the core of the platform is the ESPORT token, and the ESPORT token can be earned through different activities: watch-to-earn, daily quests, reaching milestones or participating in live challenges. We are building the next generation esport crypto platform, as the way we watch esport hasn't changed much the last decade. Official Website: https://www.esportplayer.tv Whitepaper: https://esportplayer.tv/esportplayer.pdf Buy ESPORT Now!

Esportplayer (ESPORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Esportplayer (ESPORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 64.89K $ 64.89K $ 64.89K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.89K $ 64.89K $ 64.89K All-Time High: $ 0.00165262 $ 0.00165262 $ 0.00165262 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003809 $ 0.00003809 $ 0.00003809 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Esportplayer (ESPORT) price

Esportplayer (ESPORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Esportplayer (ESPORT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ESPORT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ESPORT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ESPORT's tokenomics, explore ESPORT token's live price!

