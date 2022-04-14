ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) Tokenomics
A Token for all those who love Ethereum technology and cryptocurrency ether. This project has been launched on BEP20 so that investors who are afraid of investing in new projects on ERC20 due to high gas fees and relatively high investment, can also invest small amounts in ETH Fan Token and enjoy the world of rewards and benefits in the Crypto Ecosystem.
ETH Fan Token will be a community-driven Smart Contract on BSC Blockchain which is in the process of being fully audited and independently tested. Using our innovative tokenomics and our unique smart contract, allows crypto investors to earn regular dividends in form of Binance Pegged ETH on an hourly basis by just holding the token in their wallet.
ETH Fan is a token born to succeed. We have dedicated a great amount of time to market research, product, and contract design. We have tested tokenomics, and our complete branding is designed to succeed. The amount of excitement that comes with this token will be something you have never seen before in this space.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
