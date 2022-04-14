Ethane (C2H6) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ethane (C2H6), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ethane (C2H6) Information Ethane is the first and only decentralized exchange (DEX) to offer fully Ethless transactions for swap users. Ethless transactions are a groundbreaking feature that allows traders to pay gas fees with the native token they are swapping out of, eliminating the need for ETH entirely during swaps. This innovative approach streamlines on-chain trading for all DEX traders. Swap Features Ethless Swap Users cover ETH gas fees with the token they are swapping out of instead of ETH.

One Click Swap Simply sign a message to swap your tokens. No pop-ups requesting gas fees!

MEV Protection

Ethane offers a 99.9% MEV protection rate during swaps.

Social Login Forget private keys; connect your wallet to your social account of choice.

Professional Trading UI Built by traders, for traders.

Private Transactions Ethane transactions are sent to a private, high-speed node service and are not submitted to the public mempool Official Website: https://ethane.app/ Whitepaper: https://ethane.app/EthaneWhitepaperV2.0.pdf Buy C2H6 Now!

Ethane (C2H6) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethane (C2H6), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 684.24K Total Supply: $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 684.24K All-Time High: $ 2.57 All-Time Low: $ 0.167368 Current Price: $ 0.684238 Learn more about Ethane (C2H6) price

Ethane (C2H6) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethane (C2H6) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of C2H6 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many C2H6 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand C2H6's tokenomics, explore C2H6 token's live price!

