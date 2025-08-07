ETHAX Price (ETHAX)
ETHAX (ETHAX) is currently trading at 0.00458159 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETHAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ETHAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ETHAX price information.
During today, the price change of ETHAX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ETHAX to USD was $ -0.0001156984.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ETHAX to USD was $ -0.0005162077.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ETHAX to USD was $ +0.0000101031005153235.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001156984
|-2.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005162077
|-11.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000101031005153235
|+0.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of ETHAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ETHAX - A licensed and regulated crypto currency business that is building 'ETHAX Trader' the next generation non-custodial machine learning crypto trading system. We have already built the worlds first zero fee DEX called 'ETHAX Swap' (ETHAX.io) and will be releasing the 'ETHAX Wallet' a secure state of the art multi-blockchain crypto wallet on Android and IOS. The ETHAX Token is the utility token native for our software and can be used to pay the license fees for 'ETHAX Trader' as well as exchanging against other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, USDT, BUSD, BNB and many more across multiple CEX's and DEX's.
