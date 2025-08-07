What is ETHAX (ETHAX)

ETHAX - A licensed and regulated crypto currency business that is building 'ETHAX Trader' the next generation non-custodial machine learning crypto trading system. We have already built the worlds first zero fee DEX called 'ETHAX Swap' (ETHAX.io) and will be releasing the 'ETHAX Wallet' a secure state of the art multi-blockchain crypto wallet on Android and IOS. The ETHAX Token is the utility token native for our software and can be used to pay the license fees for 'ETHAX Trader' as well as exchanging against other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, USDT, BUSD, BNB and many more across multiple CEX's and DEX's.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ETHAX (ETHAX) Resource Official Website

ETHAX (ETHAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ETHAX (ETHAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETHAX token's extensive tokenomics now!