ETHAX (ETHAX) Information

ETHAX - A licensed and regulated crypto currency business that is building 'ETHAX Trader' the next generation non-custodial machine learning crypto trading system. We have already built the worlds first zero fee DEX called 'ETHAX Swap' (ETHAX.io) and will be releasing the 'ETHAX Wallet' a secure state of the art multi-blockchain crypto wallet on Android and IOS. The ETHAX Token is the utility token native for our software and can be used to pay the license fees for 'ETHAX Trader' as well as exchanging against other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, USDT, BUSD, BNB and many more across multiple CEX's and DEX's.