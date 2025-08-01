Ethena Staked USDe Price (SUSDE)
Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) is currently trading at 1.18 USD with a market cap of $ 5.01B USD. SUSDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Ethena Staked USDe to USD was $ -0.000902283980057.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ethena Staked USDe to USD was $ +0.0069491380.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ethena Staked USDe to USD was $ +0.0075689920.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ethena Staked USDe to USD was $ +0.0118208978327122.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000902283980057
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0069491380
|+0.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0075689920
|+0.64%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0118208978327122
|+1.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ethena Staked USDe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.07%
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
