What is Ethereans (OS)

The Ethereans Operating System—is an operating system for Ethereum, comprising three integrated protocols. The first is a platform for on-chain organizations, which are like DAOs, but more sophisticated and decentralized. The second is a platform for the Item token standard, which is like the evolution of the ERC1155 standard. The third is Covenants, a suite of DeFi applications built on top of the first ever on-chain AMM Aggregator. This is the first ever completely on-chain, general-purpose platform for all governance, development and applications on Ethereum—a bona fide OS. Use it for anything—even if just as a base layer to code on the network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ethereans (OS) Resource Official Website

Ethereans (OS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereans (OS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OS token's extensive tokenomics now!