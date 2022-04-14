Ethereans (OS) Information

The Ethereans Operating System—is an operating system for Ethereum, comprising three integrated protocols. The first is a platform for on-chain organizations, which are like DAOs, but more sophisticated and decentralized. The second is a platform for the Item token standard, which is like the evolution of the ERC1155 standard. The third is Covenants, a suite of DeFi applications built on top of the first ever on-chain AMM Aggregator.

This is the first ever completely on-chain, general-purpose platform for all governance, development and applications on Ethereum—a bona fide OS. Use it for anything—even if just as a base layer to code on the network.