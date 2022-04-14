Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA) Information

Ethera is a memecoin born on the Ethereum network, inspired by the vision of a goddess-like force that embodies the universe and mother nature. More than just a token, Ethera represents a collective movement where mythology, memes, and market momentum collide. Its mission is bold and simple: to rally the community toward the dream of pumping ETH to $5,000 while uniting people through hype, humor, and creativity. Ethera is not only about price action but also about creating a vibrant culture that celebrates Ethereum’s strength, resilience, and legendary status in crypto history. By blending narrative, community spirit, and meme energy, Ethera stands as a symbol of belief in Ethereum’s limitless future.

Official Website:
https://ethgoddess.beauty/

Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 87.04K
$ 87.04K$ 87.04K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01516588
$ 0.01516588$ 0.01516588
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereum Goddess (ETHERA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ETHERA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ETHERA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

