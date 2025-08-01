What is ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL)

$EBULL is a meme coin that’s all about the bullish energy of the crypto market. It’s built on Ethereum, and yes, even Vitalik gave it a nod—how’s that for a seal of approval? There’s no fancy utility here, just a straightforward symbol of the market’s wild ride. $EBULL is for the community, by the community. It’s all about good vibes, memes, and having a laugh while riding the market waves. We’re planning some epic events, and who knows—maybe even a cheeky airdrop or two. No complex promises, just a fun coin with a bit of bull spirit. - 0% TAX ~ No fees applied to buying, selling, or transferring $BULL! - Contract Renounced ~ $BULL owner has given up control over it. By the people. For the people. - LP Burned ~ Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens permanently removed from circulation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Resource Official Website

ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ETHEREUM IS GOOD (EBULL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EBULL token's extensive tokenomics now!