DIS Chain is a PoW public chain based on Ethereum's ETHASH algorithm, representing an innovative integration of MEME culture and AI technology. This initiative, launched by miners and the blockchain community, adheres to the principles of PoW and decentralization, stemming from the ETHF fork that remained on PoW after Ethereum's shift to PoS.
Beyond the traditional PoW mining mechanism, DIS Chain has introduced an innovative staking mining model into its economic framework. This design offers holders the potential for long-term appreciation of their cryptocurrency assets, while also enhancing the overall network’s stability and security.
DIS Chain supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and smart contracts, enabling the deployment of a powerful ecosystem that includes decentralized exchanges (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Game Finance (GameFi), Social Finance (SocialFi), and the Metaverse.
This diverse expansion and robust technical support transform DIS Chain into more than just a blockchain platform; it’s a comprehensive and multifaceted WEB3 ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of EthereumFair (ETHF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ETHF Price Prediction
