EthereumFair (ETHF) Information

DIS Chain is a PoW public chain based on Ethereum's ETHASH algorithm, representing an innovative integration of MEME culture and AI technology. This initiative, launched by miners and the blockchain community, adheres to the principles of PoW and decentralization, stemming from the ETHF fork that remained on PoW after Ethereum's shift to PoS.

Beyond the traditional PoW mining mechanism, DIS Chain has introduced an innovative staking mining model into its economic framework. This design offers holders the potential for long-term appreciation of their cryptocurrency assets, while also enhancing the overall network’s stability and security.

DIS Chain supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and smart contracts, enabling the deployment of a powerful ecosystem that includes decentralized exchanges (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Game Finance (GameFi), Social Finance (SocialFi), and the Metaverse.

This diverse expansion and robust technical support transform DIS Chain into more than just a blockchain platform; it’s a comprehensive and multifaceted WEB3 ecosystem.