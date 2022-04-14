Discover key insights into EtherFloki (EFLOKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Information

$EFLOKI, or EtherFloki, appears to be a new entrant in the memecoin market, inspired by projects like Floki Inu, with a focus on Ethereum's infrastructure. It is positioned as a community-driven token with Viking and dog-themed memes.

Token Distribution

50% Burn: Half the total supply (e.g., 500 billion tokens if total supply is 1 trillion) is burned at launch to reduce the circulating supply, which may help increase the value of remaining tokens.

20% Liquidity and Exchanges: 200 billion tokens are allocated to provide liquidity on exchanges, ensuring smooth trading.

15% Airdrop and Rewards: 150 billion tokens are set aside for community airdrops and rewards to encourage participation and loyalty.

10% Marketing: 100 billion tokens fund promotional activities like social media campaigns and influencer partnerships to boost visibility.

5% Reserve: 50 billion tokens are held in reserve for future needs, such as development or partnerships.