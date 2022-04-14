EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Tokenomics
EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Information
$EFLOKI, or EtherFloki, appears to be a new entrant in the memecoin market, inspired by projects like Floki Inu, with a focus on Ethereum's infrastructure. It is positioned as a community-driven token with Viking and dog-themed memes.
Token Distribution
50% Burn: Half the total supply (e.g., 500 billion tokens if total supply is 1 trillion) is burned at launch to reduce the circulating supply, which may help increase the value of remaining tokens.
20% Liquidity and Exchanges: 200 billion tokens are allocated to provide liquidity on exchanges, ensuring smooth trading.
15% Airdrop and Rewards: 150 billion tokens are set aside for community airdrops and rewards to encourage participation and loyalty.
10% Marketing: 100 billion tokens fund promotional activities like social media campaigns and influencer partnerships to boost visibility.
5% Reserve: 50 billion tokens are held in reserve for future needs, such as development or partnerships.
EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EtherFloki (EFLOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EtherFloki (EFLOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EtherFloki (EFLOKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EFLOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EFLOKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
