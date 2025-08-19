More About CETES

Etherfuse CETES Logo

Etherfuse CETES Price (CETES)

Unlisted

1 CETES to USD Live Price:

$0.059062
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-19 12:25:32 (UTC+8)

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.058728
24H Low
$ 0.059958
24H High

$ 0.058728
$ 0.059958
$ 0.2169
$ 0.0360201
-0.35%

-0.07%

-1.18%

-1.18%

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) real-time price is $0.059062. Over the past 24 hours, CETES traded between a low of $ 0.058728 and a high of $ 0.059958, showing active market volatility. CETES's all-time high price is $ 0.2169, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0360201.

In terms of short-term performance, CETES has changed by -0.35% over the past hour, -0.07% over 24 hours, and -1.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Market Information

$ 0.00
--
$ 2.12M
0.00
35,815,199.24908
The current Market Cap of Etherfuse CETES is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CETES is 0.00, with a total supply of 35815199.24908. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.12M.

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ -0.0008268089.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ +0.0015727738.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Etherfuse CETES to USD was $ -0.11644368928291357.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.07%
30 Days$ -0.0008268089-1.39%
60 Days$ +0.0015727738+2.66%
90 Days$ -0.11644368928291357-66.34%

What is Etherfuse CETES (CETES)

Etherfuse CETES Stablebonds are composable, self custody, and backed by a real world CETES. Cetes stands for Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation. These are financial instruments denominated in Mexican pesos and are issued by the Mexican government, generally as short-term debt. The profit earned by the holder of CETES is equal to the price difference between acquisition and the nominal value upon maturity. Weekly Rebase: The value of your investment in the CETES Stablebond doesn’t just sit idle; it grows. The APY adjusts automatically weekly based on market conditions, ensuring that your investment keeps pace—effortlessly. The Mexican CETES Stablebond, introduced by Etherfuse, represents a significant advancement in blockchain-based assets, combining cryptocurrency's high returns with traditional bonds' safety. This financial instrument merges short-term rapid liquidity with the stability of government-backed securities, making it an ideal investment choice. With an innovative update to our platform, investing has never been more straightforward:

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Etherfuse CETES Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Etherfuse CETES (CETES) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Etherfuse CETES (CETES) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Etherfuse CETES.

Check the Etherfuse CETES price prediction now!

CETES to Local Currencies

Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Etherfuse CETES (CETES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CETES token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Etherfuse CETES (CETES)

How much is Etherfuse CETES (CETES) worth today?
The live CETES price in USD is 0.059062 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CETES to USD price?
The current price of CETES to USD is $ 0.059062. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Etherfuse CETES?
The market cap for CETES is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CETES?
The circulating supply of CETES is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CETES?
CETES achieved an ATH price of 0.2169 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CETES?
CETES saw an ATL price of 0.0360201 USD.
What is the trading volume of CETES?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CETES is -- USD.
Will CETES go higher this year?
CETES might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CETES price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
