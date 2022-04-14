Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Tokenomics
Etherfuse CETES Stablebonds are composable, self custody, and backed by a real world CETES.
Cetes stands for Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation. These are financial instruments denominated in Mexican pesos and are issued by the Mexican government, generally as short-term debt. The profit earned by the holder of CETES is equal to the price difference between acquisition and the nominal value upon maturity.
Weekly Rebase: The value of your investment in the CETES Stablebond doesn’t just sit idle; it grows. The APY adjusts automatically weekly based on market conditions, ensuring that your investment keeps pace—effortlessly.
The Mexican CETES Stablebond, introduced by Etherfuse, represents a significant advancement in blockchain-based assets, combining cryptocurrency's high returns with traditional bonds' safety. This financial instrument merges short-term rapid liquidity with the stability of government-backed securities, making it an ideal investment choice. With an innovative update to our platform, investing has never been more straightforward:
Understanding the tokenomics of Etherfuse CETES (CETES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CETES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CETES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.