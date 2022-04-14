Etherfuse CETES (CETES) Information

Etherfuse CETES Stablebonds are composable, self custody, and backed by a real world CETES.

Cetes stands for Certificates of the Treasury of the Federation. These are financial instruments denominated in Mexican pesos and are issued by the Mexican government, generally as short-term debt. The profit earned by the holder of CETES is equal to the price difference between acquisition and the nominal value upon maturity.

Weekly Rebase: The value of your investment in the CETES Stablebond doesn’t just sit idle; it grows. The APY adjusts automatically weekly based on market conditions, ensuring that your investment keeps pace—effortlessly.

The Mexican CETES Stablebond, introduced by Etherfuse, represents a significant advancement in blockchain-based assets, combining cryptocurrency's high returns with traditional bonds' safety. This financial instrument merges short-term rapid liquidity with the stability of government-backed securities, making it an ideal investment choice. With an innovative update to our platform, investing has never been more straightforward: