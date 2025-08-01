What is Etherfuse TESOURO (TESOURO)

Etherfuse is committed to democratizing access to real-world assets through the tokenization of sovereign bonds. Our mission is to eliminate the barriers and opacity of the traditional systems, by making it possible for anyone to invest in tokenized sovereign debt with minimal restrictions. Each Etherfuse Stablebond token is backed by an underlying bond denominated in local currency that earns yield and matures weekly. Etherfuse Stablebonds are the closest thing to a credit account that earns yield on the blockchain.

Etherfuse TESOURO (TESOURO) Tokenomics

