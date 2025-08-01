What is Ethernity Cloud (ECLD)

Our mission is to create a decentralized, private and anonymous cloud computing solution that protects all aspects of user data. Ethernity CLOUD's vision about the future of the cloud has three imperative features: encrypted, anonymous, continuous available. Leveraging blockchain technology, Ethernity Cloud mission is to develop a decentralized ecosystem that allows regular cloud software to be run as decentralized cloud applications. Within Ethernity CLOUD, the nodes are location agnostic, self-replicating, constantly spawning around the internet without user interaction, exactly as defined in the Ethereum compatible smart contract.

