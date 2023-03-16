ETHforestAI (ETHFAI) Tokenomics
What is the project about? ETHforestAI is a Web3 learning platform with an integrated AI chatbot, built-in Learn-To-Earn, Real Yield and Creator Economy elements. The platform is built around a unique approach to education, providing users with a fun and interactive way to learn about Web3 and decentralized technologies.
What makes your project unique? Combining our AI chatbot and Learning platform together creates a good connection between the two and our users can learn with ease.
History of your project. We've been working for a few months on this project behind the scenes and launched it on the Arbitrum blockhain on 16th of March 2023.
What’s next for your project? End of Q1 - 1. Public early alpha of the AI chatbot Early Q2 - 1. Quiz system implementation in the platform Q2 - 2. Beta version of the learning platform, which will include most of the planned mechanics End of Q2 - 3. Public beta version of the AI chatbot Q3 - Full implementation of the platform and AI
What can your token be used for? $ETHFAI is currently used for trading and supporting our ecosystem. It will also be used as a whitelist for our holders to be able to access the AI chatbot.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHFAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.