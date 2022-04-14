Ethlas (ELS) Tokenomics
Ethlas (ELS) Information
Ethlas is a Web3 Gaming company engineering the future of gaming. The company builds games and infrastructure tools, unlocking the next level of Web3 experiences. They make Web3 more accessible and safe for both users and companies. Ethlas aspires to be the Epic Valve of Web3 – great companies who have built lasting impact both through the game titles they create, but also through the gaming infrastructure that they provide to other game companies.
Ethlas (ELS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethlas (ELS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ethlas (ELS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ethlas (ELS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ELS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ELS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ELS Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.