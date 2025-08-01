What is Ethos (ETHOS)

Ethos is an on-chain, self-custody wallet and trading app, providing users with a secure and convenient platform for cross-chain swapping, best-price execution, and soon, gasless transactions. Ethos ensures that users retain sole custody of their assets while enjoying a trading experience that rivals centralized exchanges. Your keys, your crypto. The Ethos founders have been involved with crypto since 2016, and deeply believe that crypto needs to return to its self-custody roots in order to stay safe and fair for everyone.

Ethos (ETHOS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Ethos (ETHOS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Ethos (ETHOS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETHOS token's extensive tokenomics now!