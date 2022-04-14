Ethos (ETHOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ethos (ETHOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ethos (ETHOS) Information Ethos is an on-chain, self-custody wallet and trading app, providing users with a secure and convenient platform for cross-chain swapping, best-price execution, and soon, gasless transactions. Ethos ensures that users retain sole custody of their assets while enjoying a trading experience that rivals centralized exchanges. Your keys, your crypto. The Ethos founders have been involved with crypto since 2016, and deeply believe that crypto needs to return to its self-custody roots in order to stay safe and fair for everyone. Official Website: https://www.ethos.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.ethos.io/whitepaper Buy ETHOS Now!

Ethos (ETHOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethos (ETHOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.43M $ 1.43M $ 1.43M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.64B $ 1.64B $ 1.64B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.35M $ 4.35M $ 4.35M All-Time High: $ 0.02191514 $ 0.02191514 $ 0.02191514 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0008703 $ 0.0008703 $ 0.0008703 Learn more about Ethos (ETHOS) price

Ethos (ETHOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethos (ETHOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETHOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETHOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETHOS's tokenomics, explore ETHOS token's live price!

ETHOS Price Prediction Want to know where ETHOS might be heading? Our ETHOS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ETHOS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!