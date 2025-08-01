What is Etica (ETI)

What is the project about? Etica is a Desci (Decentralised Science) project. It is a blockchain for Open Source medical research without intellectual property. What makes your project unique? Etica is the first blockchain for Open Source medical research. History of your project. The whitepaper was published and sent to original Satoshi Nakomoto mailing list in October 2019 (https://www.metzdowd.com/pipermail/cryptography/2019-September/035372.html). Etica blockchain started on april 17th 2022. What’s next for your project? The next step for Etica is to get research started What can your token be used for? ETI can be used to vote on Etica Protocol proposal. It allows ETI holders to orient and guide research done on Etica Protocol

Etica (ETI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Etica (ETI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Etica (ETI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETI token's extensive tokenomics now!