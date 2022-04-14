eTukTuk (TUK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into eTukTuk (TUK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

eTukTuk (TUK) Information $TUK is a BEP-20 token on the BNB Smart Chain with a maximum supply of 2,000,000,000 (2 billion). The $TUK token is the native token on the blockchain that is the backbone of the eTukTuk ecosystem. The token contract address is 0x84E03e21dA9B32555885a85b7c23e5FC123C25DD. Please do not send any funds to this token contract address, as they cannot be recovered. $TUK can currently only be purchased through the official presale at buy.tuktoken.io Official Website: https://etuktuk.io/ Whitepaper: https://etuktuk.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf Buy TUK Now!

eTukTuk (TUK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for eTukTuk (TUK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.74K $ 32.74K $ 32.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00098607 $ 0.00098607 $ 0.00098607 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000534 $ 0.00000534 $ 0.00000534 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about eTukTuk (TUK) price

eTukTuk (TUK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of eTukTuk (TUK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUK's tokenomics, explore TUK token's live price!

TUK Price Prediction Want to know where TUK might be heading? Our TUK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TUK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!