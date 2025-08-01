Euphoria Price (EUPH)
Euphoria (EUPH) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.24K USD. EUPH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Euphoria to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Euphoria to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Euphoria to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Euphoria to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+21.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Euphoria: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Euphoria - AI-Powered Meme Token Launcher on Telegram Euphoria isn’t just another token—it’s a community for meme lovers, hype seekers, and people who love risk. With AI and our easy Telegram token launcher, creating your own token has never been simpler! Why Euphoria? Our platform helps you launch tokens and bundles easily on Uniswap V2, Uniswap V3, and Solana with AI support at every step. We make token creation simple, fast, and community-focused. Key Features 🔸 AI-Driven Token Launches: Easily deploy tokens on Uniswap V2/V3 and Solana with AI handling the tricky stuff. 🔸 Uniswap V2 Bundles: Get everything you need for a smooth launch—LP lock, tax contracts, and AI support. 🔸 Solana Launches: PumpFun bundles with custom tickers and social media integration powered by AI. 🔸 Uniswap V3: Launch without upfront liquidity—dynamic LP generated by real user activity. 🔸 AI Chatbot: Launch right from Telegram, with AI-generated memes and tips to engage your community. 🔸 LP Rewards: Earn LP rewards and let $EUPH fuel buybacks and liquidity. 🔸 Self-Learning AI: Our AI gets smarter with every launch, optimizing for what memes really work.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
