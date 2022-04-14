EurocoinToken (ECTE) Information

The EurocoinToken (ECTE) was created for micropayments and international transactions. We would like to have our main customer pool in B2C market. Our main target are brick and mortar businesses with their customers. They are interested in using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods/services, so they will benefit from our reliable, fast, secure and transparent payment gateway. Other enterprise which will benefit from the advantages of Eurocoinpay offers are B2B businesses, online or offline and web-based B2C companies. Our end-users are sellers merchants paying for products/services of the company, as both will use the payment app and its wallets.