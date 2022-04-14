EurocoinToken (ECTE) Tokenomics

EurocoinToken (ECTE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into EurocoinToken (ECTE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

EurocoinToken (ECTE) Information

The EurocoinToken (ECTE) was created for micropayments and international transactions. We would like to have our main customer pool in B2C market. Our main target are brick and mortar businesses with their customers. They are interested in using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods/services, so they will benefit from our reliable, fast, secure and transparent payment gateway. Other enterprise which will benefit from the advantages of Eurocoinpay offers are B2B businesses, online or offline and web-based B2C companies. Our end-users are sellers merchants paying for products/services of the company, as both will use the payment app and its wallets.

Official Website:
https://eurocoinpay.io/
Whitepaper:
https://eurocoinpay.io/storage/downloadable/white-paper-ect-en.pdf

EurocoinToken (ECTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for EurocoinToken (ECTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 508.43K
$ 508.43K$ 508.43K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.44M
$ 5.44M$ 5.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.35M
$ 9.35M$ 9.35M
All-Time High:
$ 1.026
$ 1.026$ 1.026
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00009998
$ 0.00009998$ 0.00009998
Current Price:
$ 0.094054
$ 0.094054$ 0.094054

EurocoinToken (ECTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of EurocoinToken (ECTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ECTE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ECTE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ECTE's tokenomics, explore ECTE token's live price!

ECTE Price Prediction

Want to know where ECTE might be heading? Our ECTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.