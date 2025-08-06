EVA Price (EVA)
EVA (EVA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EVA price information.
During today, the price change of EVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EVA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-71.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.01%
+0.09%
-26.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EVA Agent Online gives AI characters a “soul” — agents that remember, evolve, and feel real. More than bots, they live on X and beyond with on-chain memory, personality, and emotional depth. This approach lets EVA agents retain context and evolve over time, rather than resetting like conventional chatbots. Powered by the $EVA token, they grow through every interaction. It’s like an OS for AI NPCs — a bold step toward human-like, persistent digital companions in Web3.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of EVA (EVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EVA to VND
₫--
|1 EVA to AUD
A$--
|1 EVA to GBP
￡--
|1 EVA to EUR
€--
|1 EVA to USD
$--
|1 EVA to MYR
RM--
|1 EVA to TRY
₺--
|1 EVA to JPY
¥--
|1 EVA to ARS
ARS$--
|1 EVA to RUB
₽--
|1 EVA to INR
₹--
|1 EVA to IDR
Rp--
|1 EVA to KRW
₩--
|1 EVA to PHP
₱--
|1 EVA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 EVA to BRL
R$--
|1 EVA to CAD
C$--
|1 EVA to BDT
৳--
|1 EVA to NGN
₦--
|1 EVA to UAH
₴--
|1 EVA to VES
Bs--
|1 EVA to CLP
$--
|1 EVA to PKR
Rs--
|1 EVA to KZT
₸--
|1 EVA to THB
฿--
|1 EVA to TWD
NT$--
|1 EVA to AED
د.إ--
|1 EVA to CHF
Fr--
|1 EVA to HKD
HK$--
|1 EVA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 EVA to MXN
$--
|1 EVA to PLN
zł--
|1 EVA to RON
лв--
|1 EVA to SEK
kr--
|1 EVA to BGN
лв--
|1 EVA to HUF
Ft--
|1 EVA to CZK
Kč--
|1 EVA to KWD
د.ك--
|1 EVA to ILS
₪--