EVA (EVA) Information

EVA Agent Online gives AI characters a “soul” — agents that remember, evolve, and feel real. More than bots, they live on X and beyond with on-chain memory, personality, and emotional depth. This approach lets EVA agents retain context and evolve over time, rather than resetting like conventional chatbots.

Powered by the $EVA token, they grow through every interaction.

It’s like an OS for AI NPCs — a bold step toward human-like, persistent digital companions in Web3.