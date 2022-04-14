Evan (EVAN) Tokenomics
$EVAN the hobo is the gremlin god of degens, born from the collective consciousness of Solana trench warriors, to protect the sleepless and chart-obsessed. Armed with a wallet of copium and a heart full of hopium, $EVAN the hobo stands as the ultimate guardian for degens against rug-pulling scumbags, PvP predators, shady KOLs, and scammy devs who haven’t seen sunlight since ETH 2.0 delays were a meme. Evan the HOBO is here to lead his disciples, exposing bad actors and bringing light to the trenches. $EVAN the hobo isn't just a protector of degens – He is the late-night savior reminding you that while your trades might be cooked, your spirit is un-ruggable. In $EVAN We Trust.
Understanding the tokenomics of Evan (EVAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EVAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EVAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
