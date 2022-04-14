Eve AI (EVEAI) Tokenomics
Eve AI (EVEAI) Information
EVEAI is a groundbreaking cryptocurrency project that aims to bridge the gap between artificial and human intelligence. Their innovative technology allows users to create stunning visuals with the help of AI, which meets decentralization and web3 with their unique EVEAI dapp.
The project offers both a free and premium version, with premium features available to users who hold EVEAI tokens. The premium features include access to all models, watermark removal, upscaling of high-quality images, image-to-image, and many more...
The team behind EVEAI has created the first AI Digital Girlfriend that users can interact with, adding an exciting level of engagement to the technology. The project is committed to continuously improving its protocol and adding new features, such as text-to-video,audio on DG and more...
The use of EVEAI token as a means of unlocking premium features aligns with the broader cryptocurrency community's values of decentralization and democratization, giving users more control over their access to the technology. The ability to generate images from text has the potential to revolutionize the way designers, artists, and creatives create visual content.
EVEAI's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and improving the user experience makes them a project worth following. With their innovative approach and dedication to advancing their technology, EVEAI is set to become a leader in the intersection of AI, Web3, and visual content creation.
Eve AI (EVEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eve AI (EVEAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Eve AI (EVEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Eve AI (EVEAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EVEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EVEAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand EVEAI's tokenomics, explore EVEAI token's live price!
EVEAI Price Prediction
Want to know where EVEAI might be heading? Our EVEAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.