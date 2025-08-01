What is Evin Token (EVIN)

Evin Token is focused on developing innovative AI-based solutions to promote a healthy lifestyle. Our project aims to combine the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to offer users tools that enhance both their physical and mental well-being. Our first product, the Evin Telegram Airdrop Bot, is launching this week, designed to engage our community and reward active participation. We are also in the development phase of an AI-based Healthy Life Assistant Mobile App, scheduled for launch in Q4 2024. This app will provide personalized health advice, reminders for healthy habits, and opportunities to earn tokens through activities like walking, further incentivizing users to maintain a healthy lifestyle. By leveraging AI and community-driven incentives, Evin Token seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports and rewards a healthier life.

Evin Token (EVIN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Evin Token (EVIN) Tokenomics

