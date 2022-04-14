Evin Token (EVIN) Tokenomics
Evin Token is focused on developing innovative AI-based solutions to promote a healthy lifestyle. Our project aims to combine the power of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to offer users tools that enhance both their physical and mental well-being. Our first product, the Evin Telegram Airdrop Bot, is launching this week, designed to engage our community and reward active participation. We are also in the development phase of an AI-based Healthy Life Assistant Mobile App, scheduled for launch in Q4 2024. This app will provide personalized health advice, reminders for healthy habits, and opportunities to earn tokens through activities like walking, further incentivizing users to maintain a healthy lifestyle. By leveraging AI and community-driven incentives, Evin Token seeks to create a comprehensive ecosystem that supports and rewards a healthier life.
Understanding the tokenomics of Evin Token (EVIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EVIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EVIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.