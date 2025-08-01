Evolve PRO Price (EVOP)
Evolve PRO (EVOP) is currently trading at 0.02915023 USD with a market cap of $ 1.46M USD. EVOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EVOP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EVOP price information.
During today, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ -0.03149028027618678.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.03149028027618678
|-51.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Evolve PRO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-36.39%
-51.92%
+80.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EVOLVE Pro marks the next chapter of the Evolve Token project, relaunched on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) as a utility-driven token powering a transformative decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. As an innovative DeFi project, Evolve Token reinvents conventional investment strategies by integrating tokenization, lending pools, fractional ownership, and cross-border trading.
