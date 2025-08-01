What is ExchangeCoin (EXCC)

TheEXCCcoin was created in 2017 to provide finance in support of an idea to build a decentralised exchange platform. The platform was developed to offer services to semi-professional cryptocurrency traders. The Exchange Coin is one of the rare cryptocurrencies with a value reflected in the features of real products. It is similar to the traditional market and stock exchange setting. This project has been developed based on a solid foundation and innovative plans which is aimed at providing long-term benefits to all holders of theEXCCcoins.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ExchangeCoin (EXCC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ExchangeCoin (EXCC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ExchangeCoin (EXCC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EXCC token's extensive tokenomics now!