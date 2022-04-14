ExchangeCoin (EXCC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ExchangeCoin (EXCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ExchangeCoin (EXCC) Information TheEXCCcoin was created in 2017 to provide finance in support of an idea to build a decentralised exchange platform. The platform was developed to offer services to semi-professional cryptocurrency traders. The Exchange Coin is one of the rare cryptocurrencies with a value reflected in the features of real products. It is similar to the traditional market and stock exchange setting. This project has been developed based on a solid foundation and innovative plans which is aimed at providing long-term benefits to all holders of theEXCCcoins. Official Website: https://excc.co Whitepaper: https://cryptoxchanger.io/EXCC-WhitePaper.pdf

ExchangeCoin (EXCC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ExchangeCoin (EXCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 876.40K Total Supply: $ 32.00M Circulating Supply: $ 30.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 919.03K All-Time High: $ 0.259997 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.02871974

ExchangeCoin (EXCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ExchangeCoin (EXCC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXCC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXCC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

