Exim Price (EXIM)
Exim (EXIM) is currently trading at 0.116817 USD with a market cap of $ 153.85K USD. EXIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EXIM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EXIM price information.
During today, the price change of Exim to USD was $ -0.0039195795902387.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exim to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exim to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0039195795902387
|-3.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Exim: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.72%
-3.24%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EXIM Token is the utility token of Coimex, a blockchain-based platform focused on revolutionizing global trade by providing decentralized financial infrastructure for importers and exporters. The project tokenizes real-world commodities such as agricultural products and enables transparent, secure, and efficient transactions. EXIM is used for staking, transaction fee discounts, and governance within the ecosystem. The platform integrates smart contract-based escrow services, on-chain reputation systems, and DeFi tools to support global SMEs in trade finance and risk mitigation.
