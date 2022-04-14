Exim (EXIM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Exim (EXIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Exim (EXIM) Information EXIM Token is the utility token of Coimex, a blockchain-based platform focused on revolutionizing global trade by providing decentralized financial infrastructure for importers and exporters. The project tokenizes real-world commodities such as agricultural products and enables transparent, secure, and efficient transactions. EXIM is used for staking, transaction fee discounts, and governance within the ecosystem. The platform integrates smart contract-based escrow services, on-chain reputation systems, and DeFi tools to support global SMEs in trade finance and risk mitigation. Official Website: https://eximtoken.co Whitepaper: https://eximtoken.coimex.co/ Buy EXIM Now!

Exim (EXIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Exim (EXIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 158,87K Total Supply: $ 224,76M Circulating Supply: $ 1,32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27,11M All-Time High: $ 0,125048 All-Time Low: $ 0,091098 Current Price: $ 0,120614 Learn more about Exim (EXIM) price

Exim (EXIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Exim (EXIM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXIM's tokenomics, explore EXIM token's live price!

EXIM Price Prediction Want to know where EXIM might be heading? Our EXIM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EXIM token's Price Prediction now!

