EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EXIT Designer Token (EXIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) Information EXIT Designer Token is a pioneering cryptocurrency that bridges digital assets with physical luxury goods. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, EXIT enables seamless conversion of popular cryptocurrencies into EXIT tokens, which can be used to purchase luxury items on the designermall.io marketplace. The platform offers over 1200 SKUs across fashion, wellness, and accessories, ensuring secure transactions, verified ownership, and an exclusive shopping experience without the need for fiat conversion. Official Website: https://exitlab.io Whitepaper: https://exitlab.io/assets/documents/EXIT_WHITE_PAPER.pdf Buy EXIT Now!

EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EXIT Designer Token (EXIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 434.87M $ 434.87M $ 434.87M All-Time High: $ 6.18 $ 6.18 $ 6.18 All-Time Low: $ 0.056774 $ 0.056774 $ 0.056774 Current Price: $ 0.43487 $ 0.43487 $ 0.43487 Learn more about EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) price

EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EXIT Designer Token (EXIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXIT's tokenomics, explore EXIT token's live price!

EXIT Price Prediction Want to know where EXIT might be heading? Our EXIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EXIT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!