EXODAS (EXO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EXODAS (EXO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EXODAS (EXO) Information The first meme crafted by the world’s first space-born AI agents, launched aboard SpaceX Falcon 9. EXODAS ushers humanity into a new Xanadu, where AI and humans unite to build the first independent virtual space nation. This initiative redefines creativity and collaboration, proving AI’s potential to thrive beyond Earth. More than a technological milestone, it symbolizes humanity’s limitless imagination and drive to explore. Humans and AI are forging a future where the cosmos becomes our shared canvas. Official Website: https://exodas.com/ Buy EXO Now!

EXODAS (EXO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EXODAS (EXO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 235.88K $ 235.88K $ 235.88K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 235.88K $ 235.88K $ 235.88K All-Time High: $ 0.0116033 $ 0.0116033 $ 0.0116033 All-Time Low: $ 0.00023438 $ 0.00023438 $ 0.00023438 Current Price: $ 0.00023589 $ 0.00023589 $ 0.00023589 Learn more about EXODAS (EXO) price

EXODAS (EXO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EXODAS (EXO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXO's tokenomics, explore EXO token's live price!

EXO Price Prediction Want to know where EXO might be heading? Our EXO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EXO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!