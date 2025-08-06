exSat Staking BTC Price (ESBTC)
exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) is currently trading at 114,067 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ESBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ESBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ESBTC price information.
During today, the price change of exSat Staking BTC to USD was $ +150.18.
In the past 30 days, the price change of exSat Staking BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of exSat Staking BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of exSat Staking BTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +150.18
|+0.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of exSat Staking BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.13%
-2.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
exSat Staking BTC is an EVM-based Wrapped BTC token that maps to the underlying BTC staked in the exSat Staking contract. Key features include: 1:1 Asset Backing Each exSat Staking BTC is fully collateralized by 1 BTC locked in the exSat Staking contract, ensuring a perfect peg to Bitcoin. Secure Cross-Chain Redemption When you redeem and burn exSat Staking BTC, the protocol triggers a cross-chain (or off-chain) release of the equivalent BTC, guaranteeing fund security and full auditability. EVM Cross-Chain Bridge Through a burn-and-mint mechanism, exSat Staking BTC can be transferred across multiple EVM-compatible chains, enabling seamless inter-chain interoperability and asset mobility.
