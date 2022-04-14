exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) Tokenomics
exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) Information
exSat Staking BTC is an EVM-based Wrapped BTC token that maps to the underlying BTC staked in the exSat Staking contract. Key features include:
1:1 Asset Backing Each exSat Staking BTC is fully collateralized by 1 BTC locked in the exSat Staking contract, ensuring a perfect peg to Bitcoin.
Secure Cross-Chain Redemption When you redeem and burn exSat Staking BTC, the protocol triggers a cross-chain (or off-chain) release of the equivalent BTC, guaranteeing fund security and full auditability.
EVM Cross-Chain Bridge Through a burn-and-mint mechanism, exSat Staking BTC can be transferred across multiple EVM-compatible chains, enabling seamless inter-chain interoperability and asset mobility.
exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ESBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ESBTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
