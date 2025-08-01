Extra Finance Price (EXTRA)
Extra Finance (EXTRA) is currently trading at 0.01948278 USD with a market cap of $ 7.07M USD. EXTRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EXTRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EXTRA price information.
During today, the price change of Extra Finance to USD was $ -0.00135375824383539.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Extra Finance to USD was $ +0.0004025356.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Extra Finance to USD was $ -0.0021395443.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Extra Finance to USD was $ -0.005862177797194274.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00135375824383539
|-6.49%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004025356
|+2.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021395443
|-10.98%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005862177797194274
|-23.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Extra Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.39%
-6.49%
-8.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Extra Finance is a leveraged yield farming & lending protocol built on Optimism. What makes your project unique? On Extra Finance, users can implement customized farming strategies, or deposit to lending pools to earn lending interest. History of your project. Mar 23, 2023 - Testnet Launch on Optimism May 9, 2023 - Mainnet Launch on Optimism What’s next for your project? Extra Finance’s roadmap is as follows: 2023 Q3: Integrate CLAMM One-click Yield Farming Templates Yield Farming Simulation & Calculation Tool 2023 Q4: Release of Advanced Strategy Vaults 2024 Q1: Social Farming: User-to-User Yield Strategy Following Extra Finance V2 What can your token be used for? Extra Finance uses two tokens to manage its utility and governance: `$EXTRA` — ERC-20 utility token of the protocol `$veEXTRA` — ERC-20 governance token of the protocol `$EXTRA` is used for rewarding liquidity providers through emissions. `$veEXTRA` is used for governance. Any `$EXTRA` holder can vote-escrow their tokens and receive a `$veEXTRA` in exchange. Utility By holding `$veEXTRA`, users can unlock the following benefits and features: APR rewards, sourced from both protocol fees and `$EXTRA` token incentives. - The protocol fee comprises various tokens collected into the treasury and is shared once per epoch. It is used to buy back `$EXTRA` tokens from the market and then distribute them to holders of `$veEXTRA` tokens. - A portion of the `$EXTRA` tokens allocated to the community will also be assigned to `$veEXTRA` token holders, subject to a specific emission plan. - At the end of each epoch, rewards will be accumulated. Unlock up to 4x leverage for yield farming pools. Gain access to lending pools with a high utilization rate. (`$veEXTRA` holders only) Vote & Governance in the community. `$veEXTRA`is the voting power in Extra Finance's on-chain governance process. Users could use it to cast for/against community proposals.
